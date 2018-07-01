Minter struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning Sunday, earning his third save of the season in a 6-5 win over St. Louis.

With Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) on the shelf, Minter looks to be Atlanta's top option for save chances out of the pen. The 24-year-old is now perfect in his three save chances this season, picking up his first since May 14. Fantasy owners in need of saves should grab Minter if available, even if it's only a short-term position.