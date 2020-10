Minter will start Game 5 of the NCLS against the Dodgers on Friday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The Braves will employ a bullpen game as they attempt to close out the series, and Minter will be the first man to take the mound. The left-hander had a 0.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 21.2 innings during the regular season, and he's given up a solo homer with three strikeouts and one walk across 2.1 postseason frames.