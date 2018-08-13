Minter worked around a hit with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 10th save of the season Sunday against the Brewers.

Minter allowed the tying run to reach with one out and put him in scoring position with a wild pitch, but he struck out Christian Yelich to end the threat. He's settled nicely into his role as the team's closer, converting six of his last seven opportunties and allowing just one earned run in his last 10 appearances. Minter will hold the closer job as long as Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) remains sidelined and could potentially hold onto it thereafter.