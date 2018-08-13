Braves' A.J. Minter: Strikes out two en route to 10th save
Minter worked around a hit with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 10th save of the season Sunday against the Brewers.
Minter allowed the tying run to reach with one out and put him in scoring position with a wild pitch, but he struck out Christian Yelich to end the threat. He's settled nicely into his role as the team's closer, converting six of his last seven opportunties and allowing just one earned run in his last 10 appearances. Minter will hold the closer job as long as Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) remains sidelined and could potentially hold onto it thereafter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...