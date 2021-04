Minter has a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB through five innings while recording a hold and a blown save to begin the season.

The left-hander has seen heavy usage so far, appearing in five of Atlanta's first nine games, and other than a stumble against the Nats, Minter has looked sharp in a high-leverage role. Will Smith has a fairly firm hold on the closer job, but if he were out of the saves picture, Minter would be one of the top candidates to step in.