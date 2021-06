Minter (1-2) took the loss Wednesday as Atlanta fell 5-3 to the Nationals, giving up one run on one hit over one inning.

The left-hander made only one real mistake while working the eighth inning in a 3-3 tie, but Yan Gomes put it over the fence. Minter has been struggling lately, coughing up eight runs (five earned) over his last seven appearances and 4.2 innings, and on the season he sports a 4.35 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through 20.2 frames with 11 holds.