Minter (1-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Tuesday against the Blue Jays after allowing three runs on three hits while failing to get an out.

Minter came in to begin the eighth preserving a one-run lead but could not get the job done. He allowed the first three batters to reach base before Vladimir Guerrero notched an RBI single off him to tie the game. He was taken out in favor of Jacob Webb who allowed two more runs to score, both of which were charged to Minter. Tuesday was the first time he's allowed a run since April 15 as he's been fairly reliable for most of the season so far. His ERA now stands at 4.50 and his WHIP shot up to 1.19 but his role as Atlanta's setup man should still be safe for the time being.