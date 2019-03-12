Minter (shoulder) could resume throwing Saturday, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The southpaw still has time to get ready for Opening Day if he's able to pick his throwing program back up this weekend, but he can't afford many setbacks. "Because he's a reliever and we're building him up to throw an inning, we have time," GM Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday. "So he's scheduled to throw on the 16th or so. Assuming he feels good, we can progress and move fast after that. The fact these guys were already up and throwing in games, as long as there's not too much downtime, they can get back up and going. Right now we're optimistic. It's a day-to-day thing." The Braves anticipate Minter factoring into the closer picture alongside Arodys Vizcaino this season, but first he needs to get healthy.