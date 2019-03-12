Braves' A.J. Minter: Targeting return Saturday
Minter (shoulder) could resume throwing Saturday, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The southpaw still has time to get ready for Opening Day if he's able to pick his throwing program back up this weekend, but he can't afford many setbacks. "Because he's a reliever and we're building him up to throw an inning, we have time," GM Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday. "So he's scheduled to throw on the 16th or so. Assuming he feels good, we can progress and move fast after that. The fact these guys were already up and throwing in games, as long as there's not too much downtime, they can get back up and going. Right now we're optimistic. It's a day-to-day thing." The Braves anticipate Minter factoring into the closer picture alongside Arodys Vizcaino this season, but first he needs to get healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.