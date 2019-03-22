Braves' A.J. Minter: Throwing live batting practice
Minter (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Minter is expected to get into a spring game within the next few days and then start the regular season rehabbing with Triple-A Gwinnett. He'll open the year on the injured list but expects his stay to be a brief one.
