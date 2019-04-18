Braves' A.J. Minter: Unlikely to pitch Thursday
Minter is likely unavailable for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks after being used out of the bullpen three of the past four days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The Braves are also likely to stay away from Jesse Biddle due to workload concerns, leaving Chad Sobotka, Dan Winkler, Luke Jackson and Wes Parsons as the team's main high-leverage relievers for the series finale. Even if one of those four pitchers notches a save Thursday, it's still expected that the bulk of the Braves' ninth-inning opportunities will fall to Minter moving forward after co-closer Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) was recently moved to the injured list and ruled out for the entire regular season.
