Minter will no longer be restricted from pitching on back-to-back days, MLB.com reports.

Minter had pitched on consecutive days just twice in his professional career after recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2015. The Braves now feel that he's fully recovered and will use him like any other reliever. The lack of restrictions should help Minter cement his spot in the back of the Braves' bullpen and potentially push for the closer role down the line.