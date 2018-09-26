Braves' A.J. Minter: Working on mechanics
Minter has been working on his mechanics recently after losing his release point early in August following a back strain, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "Yeah, I've been struggling this past month," Minter said. "I'm just trying to find it again. I'm trying to be consistent and find that release point. That's the biggest thing."
The southpaw hasn't felt any discomfort in his back since resting for a few days in late August, but he also hasn't been consistent on the mound, posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB in 10.1 innings over his last 10 appearances. Arodys Vizcaino will serve as the Braves' closer over the final days of the regular season as Minter focuses on finding his release point again and getting ready for the playoffs.
