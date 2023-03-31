Minter walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday's during a 7-2 win over the Nationals.

Atlanta was only up 4-2 heading into the top of the ninth but tacked on three more runs in its half of the frame, erasing the save situation for Minter. It's still reassuring that he was the clear choice to close out of the game for manager Brian Snitker, but with Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) hoping to return in mid-April, there may be only a handful of save opportunities for Minter before he gets bumped back to a setup role.