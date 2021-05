Puckett (elbow) will report to High-A Rome to begin his tenure with the Atlanta organization.

A 2016 second-round pick of the Royals, Puckett was later traded to the White Sox the following year. He only made five minor-league starts for the organization and hasn't pitched since after developing elbow problems that ultimately required Tommy John surgery in March 2019. Now more than two years removed from the procedure, a healthy Puckett will look to reboot his career in his third organization.