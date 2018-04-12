Blair left Wednesday's start for Triple-A Gwinnett in the third inning with an undisclosed injury, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He was attempting to cover home plate after a wild pitch when he reportedly got hurt. The 25-year-old had already walked five batters at that point in the game, and despite his spot on the 40-man roster, Blair seems to be moving backwards in his development and was unlikely to get called up to the Braves any time soon even before his injury.

