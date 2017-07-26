Blair was recalled by the Braves ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday.

The right-hander will take recently-traded Jaime Garcia's spot in the rotation for Wednesday's tilt with the D-Backs, his first major league appearance since he made 15 starts with Atlanta last season. Blair has posted a 4.86 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 18 starts with Triple-A Gwinnett this year, and will need to fare better if he wants to keep a permanent spot on the Braves' roster, as other potential replacements lurk.