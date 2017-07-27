Blair was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after Wednesday's game.

Blair has been awful for the Braves, as he owns a 7.59 ERA and 46:34 K:BB over 15 starts. The 24-year-old will try and right the ship in Triple-A. Atlanta has a day off Thursday, so the club will wait until Friday to announce the corresponding roster move.

