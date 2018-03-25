Blair was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Blair had a 4.15 ERA in spring training but with 10 hits and five walks allowed in 8.2 innings. Luiz Gohara's ankle injury created an opening in the Braves' rotation, but Blair didn't make a strong impression this spring.

