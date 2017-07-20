Braves' Aaron Blair: Potentially receiving call-up soon
Blair was scratched from Thursday's start with Triple-A Gwinnett and could replace Jaime Garcia in the big-league rotation if the latter is dealt in the meantime, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Multiple reports are linking Garcia to the Twins, so Blair may need to head to the big leagues to replace the veteran lefty in the rotation Friday night. If this all plays out as expected, Blair would face off with southpaw Alex Wood and the Dodgers, although no official word has come on this front as of now.
