Braves' Aaron Blair: Sheds 40 pounds, feels great
Blair has dropped 40 pounds since last spring and says he feels great, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Blair apparently shed most of the weight during his offseason workout regimen, and he says he's moving better and throwing easier as a result. The 25-year-old spent most of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Gwinnett, compiling an unremarkable 5.02 ERA and 104:56 K:BB across 127.1 innings (25 starts) before suffering a torn lat muscle during his final start of the season. He also earned a brief promotion to the majors, but was sent down after allowing five runs on five hits and five walks in just three innings. Blair should be healthy heading into spring training, where he'll have an outside shot at winning one of the Braves' final rotation spots.
