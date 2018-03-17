Blair got the start in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over two innings while striking out one.

Luiz Gohara's ankle injury has created an opening in the Braves' rotation, but Blair has done little this spring to demonstrate he deserves a chance to fill it, posting a 2:3 K:BB through seven innings. Expect the 25-year-old right-hander to begin the season back at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he managed a poor 5.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 127.1 innings last year.