Blair (0-1) gave up five runs on five hits and five walks over just three innings in Wednesday's loss to Arizona.

The 25-year-old's poor Triple-A stats suggested something like this might happen upon his reintroduction to the big leagues, and indeed, Blair was just as bad as could be expected. There's no reason to believe he'll improve dramatically even if the Braves do let him run with a rotation spot for a while.

