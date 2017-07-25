Blair will start Wednesday's contest against the Diamondbacks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Blair was scratched from his start last week Thursday in case he needed to make a spot start Friday in Jaime Garcia's place, but now that the Garcia trade finally went through, Blair will actually make a start in his place. He'll face off with Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin. Despite the upcoming outing, the 24-year-old may not have more opportunities to start if Wednesday's outing goes poorly, as many reports have linked Lucas Sims to the vacant rotation spot.

