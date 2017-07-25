Braves' Aaron Blair: Tabbed to start Wednesday
Blair will start Wednesday's contest against the Diamondbacks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Blair was scratched from his scheduled Thursday start last week in case he needed to make a spot start Friday in Jaime Garcia's place; now that the Garcia trade has finally gone through, the young righty will get to start in his place. Despite the upcoming outing, the 24-year-old may not have more opportunities to start if this one goes poorly, as reports have widely linked Lucas Sims to the vacant rotation spot.
