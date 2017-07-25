Blair will start Wednesday's contest against the Diamondbacks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Blair was scratched from his scheduled Thursday start last week in case he needed to make a spot start Friday in Jaime Garcia's place; now that the Garcia trade has finally gone through, the young righty will get to start in his place. Despite the upcoming outing, the 24-year-old may not have more opportunities to start if this one goes poorly, as reports have widely linked Lucas Sims to the vacant rotation spot.