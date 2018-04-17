Blair underwent surgery for a capsule tear in his shoulder Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Blair will be forced to miss the rest of the 2018 campaign as he begins a lengthy rehab process. He'll look to continue his development at some point next season. Blair has spent most of his career in the minors, although he does have some experience with the big club. The 25-year-old has started 16 games for the Braves across two seasons, over which he's struggled mightily and scraped together a 7.89 ERA and 1.73 WHIP.