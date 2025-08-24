Braves' Aaron Bummer: Lands on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta placed Bummer on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left shoulder inflammation.
The left-hander threw 1.1 scoreless innings Saturday against the Mets, which is presumably when he suffered the injury since that was his first appearance in nearly a week. Bummer will be eligible to be reinstated Sept. 8, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point.
