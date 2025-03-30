Bummer (0-1) took the loss against the Padres on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two across two-thirds of an inning.

Bummer was called into action for the seventh inning after Spencer Schwellenbach tossed six scoreless frames. Bummer came out firing with two straight strikeouts, but he was lifted after giving up a ground-rule double from Jake Cronenworth and intentionally walking Xander Bogaerts. Yuli Gurriel proceeded to knock an RBI single off Daysbel Hernandez, and the run was credited to Bummer, who came away with the loss after Atlanta failed to score over the next two innings. Bummer has given up a run in each of his first two outings of the 2025 season.