Schunk signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schunk went just 6-for-32 (.188) in the big leagues in 2025, but he slashed .291/.352/.477 over 363 plate appearances with the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate. His strong minor-league performance will grant him an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in Atlanta, though he's likely to spend the majority of 2026 in Triple-A again.