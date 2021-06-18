Almonte went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Almonte doubled off John Gant, scoring Ozzie Albies to add another run in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has recently earned everyday playing time with a .300/.463/.550 slash line in a limited 54 plate appearances. He has one home run, five RBI and eight runs since making his debut for Atlanta on May 31.