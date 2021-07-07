Almonte went 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-3 win over the Pirates.

The 32-year-old posted quite an impressive statline, considering he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. Almonte hit a two-run single in his first at-bat before launching a two-run homer in the eighth. The long-ball was just his second of the season and his first since June 5. Orlando Arcia's call-up figures to reduce Almonte's playing time to some extent, but he proved Wednesday he can be a very impactful bench player.