Almonte is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Atlanta will swap one switch-hitter out of the lineup for another, as Almonte sits in favor of Ehire Adrianza with southpaw Jon Lester on the hill for Washington. Almonte started in left field in both of the past two games in which Atlanta faced right-handed pitchers, so he could be viewed as a strong-side platoon option for the time being.