Almonte will start in left field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Almonte sticks in the lineup for the third game in a row, with all of his starts coming against right-handed pitchers. The 31-year-old journeyman went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs and an RBI between the past two contests, and at this point, he may have unseated Ehire Adrianza as Atlanta's primary option in left field.

