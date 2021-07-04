Almonte is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Orlando Arcia was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett and will immediately enter the lineup in left field for Atlanta. Almonte had a hot start after having his contract selected at the end of May, but he's. 6-for-41 with a .495 OPS in his past 15 games and is in danger of losing playing time if Arcia performs well.