Almonte will start in left field and bat sixth Tuesday against the Nationals.
In the wake of Marcell Ozuna's (finger) recent move to the injured list in addition to his arrest on domestic-violence charges, Atlanta is expected to have a long-term hole to fill in left field. After getting a call-up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Almonte looks like he'll receive the first chance to replace Ozuna. Almonte, who went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in Monday's 5-3 win, will enter the lineup for a second straight day against a right-hander (Stephen Strasburg).