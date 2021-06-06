Almonte hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

The outfielder pinch hit for pitcher Tyler Matzek in the seventh inning. Almonte hit a short homer to right field, his first long ball in 13 plate appearances this year. The 31-year-old is unlikely to be much more than a depth option in 2021, but his two hits this season are a homer and a double.