Almonte went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 20-2 win over the Mets.

Almonte misplayed a Kevin Pillar flyball in the first inning that ultimately fell in for a double, and Pete Alonso took Max Fried deep two batters later to stake the Mets to a 2-0 lead. Atlanta quickly dug itself out of the early hole and then some, with Almonte reaching base three times in the team's biggest win of the season. The big day at the dish was a welcome sight for Almonte, who had fallen into an 0-for-19 rut over the prior seven contests.