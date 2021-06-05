Almonte isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.
Almonte will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game, but he's appeared off the bench in each of the last three contests. Ehire Adrianza will draw his fourth straight start in left field and appears to have taken over as the primary option at the position.
More News
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Sits again Friday•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Picks up second straight start•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Contract selected Monday•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Outrighted to alternate camp•
-
Braves' Abraham Almonte: Signs with Atlanta•