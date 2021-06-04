Almonte is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.

The 31-year-old started Atlanta's first two games after having his contract selected Monday, but Ehire Adrianza is now receiving his third straight start in left field. Almonte is 1-for-7 with a double, three walks and a run through four games, and he'll likely continue splitting time in left with Adrianza in the absence of Marcell Ozuna (fingers).