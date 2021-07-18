Almonte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The July 4 promotion of Orlando Arcia from Triple-A Gwinnett appears to have closed the door on Almonte's run as a regular in the Atlanta lineup. Since Arcia's call-up, Almonte has been on the bench eight times in 10 games, while the former has seized an everyday role in left field. The season-ending ACL tear Ronald Acuna suffered prior to the All-Star break briefly appeared to have created a new window of opportunity for Almonte, but that quickly vanished when Atlanta acquired Joc Pederson.