Duvall was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Ender Inciarte (hamstring), Nick Markakis (wrist) and Austin Riley (knee) are all on the 10-day injured list, so the Braves needed Duvall back in the big leagues. He went 5-for-43 in his final 13 games before getting optioned on Aug. 15, but should be in for fairly regular work in the short term.

