Duvall went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 13-2 win over the A's.

The 33-year-old sat out Tuesday's contest with left triceps cramping, but he rejoined the lineup Wednesday and launched his fourth homer of the campaign. Duvall also lost his arbitration case to Atlanta on Wednesday and will earn $9.28 million this season, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which is his final year of arbitration eligibility.