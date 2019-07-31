Braves' Adam Duvall: Clubs two homers
Duvall went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three runs scored in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Nationals.
Duvall was recalled Saturday and has played only four games with the Braves this season, but he's already managed to make quite an impact during his brief time in the majors. The 30-year-old is 9-for-17 with three home runs and figures to continue seeing regular opportunities, at least until he cools down.
