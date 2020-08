Duvall went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

Once again, the veteran outfielder came up with a dramatic hit. Atlanta entered the ninth inning down 6-3, but Duvall's two-run shot off Daniel Hudson set the stage for Dansby Swanson's walkoff blast. Duvall is now slashing .246/.290/.509 through 62 plate appearances with four homers and 11 RBI.