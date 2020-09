Duvall went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Atlanta's 5-1 victory over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Duvall continued his impressive power surge and has now hit 10 home runs in his past 15 games, which has fueled a massive .862 slugging percentage. He finds himself in the top 10 percent of the league for expected slugging and top five percent for barrel percentage. Those metrics reasonably foreshadow some sustainability for his current tear.