Duvall went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and a home run in Saturday's win at Philadelphia.

Duvall was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier Saturday and immediately slotted into the starting lineup to make his season debut with the Braves. The 30-year-old had a disappointing .639 OPS between Atlanta and Cincinnati last season, and he'll look to rediscover the power stroke that led to back-to-back 30-homer seasons in 2016 and 2017.