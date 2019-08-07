Duvall went hitless and struck out four times in five at-bats Tuesday in the Braves' 12-7 win over the Twins.

After being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in late July, Duvall went 12-for-25 with five home runs in his first six games with the big club, unseating rookie Austin Riley for an everyday role in the outfield in the process. Though Duvall will make his 12th consecutive start in Wednesday's series finale, his grip on a full-time gig may be loosening. Since the hot six-game stretch, Duvall has gone 2-for-18 while striking out 11 times in five contests.