Duvall went 3-for-4 with three home runs, nine RBI, five runs scored and two walks Wednesday in the Braves' 29-9 victory over the Marlins.

Duvall's night started off with a two-run homer in the second. He followed that up with a three-run shot in the fifth and then a grand slam in the seventh to cap what was perhaps the best fantasy stat line of the season by any player. It's the second time the 32-year-old has slugged three home runs this season, as he previously achieved the feat Sept. 2 versus the Red Sox. Duvall has now slugged nine home runs to go with 17 RBI over his last 10 games.