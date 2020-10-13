site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Adam Duvall: Exits with side injury
RotoWire Staff
Duvall left Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Monday with an apparent left side injury, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Duvall suffered the injury following a swing in the top of the second inning. He'll be labeled day-to-day until the extent of the injury becomes known. Duvall was replaced by Cristian Pache.
