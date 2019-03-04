Braves' Adam Duvall: Goes yard twice
Duvall went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
The first blast came against Dan Straily, so the veteran outfielder wasn't just feasting on minor-league pitching. Duvall is set to begin the season on the bench for the Braves, primarily spelling Nick Markakis in left field against LHP and seeing DH at-bats during interleague play, so while he still has some pop, his fantasy value will mainly come as a DFS option.
