Duvall went 3-for-4 with three home runs, nine RBI, five runs scored and two walks Wednesday as he led the Braves to a 29-9 victory over the Marlins.

Duvall's night started off with a two-run homer in the second. He followed that up with a three-run shot in the fifth and then a grand slam in the seventh to cap off a career night at the plate. Hitting a trio of home runs is nothing new to the 32-year-old as he accomplished that feat Sept. 2 when he rounded the bases three times against the Red Sox. Duvall has slugged nine home runs and driven in 17 runs over his last 10 games but is also striking out at close to a 30% rate over that same span.