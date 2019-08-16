Duvall was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett along with Johan Camargo on Friday. Duvall drove five home runs and recorded 11 runs in his 19 games with the big-league club. Adeiny Hechavarria and Bryse Wilson were added to the major-league roster in corresponding moves.

